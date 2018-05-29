PACE delegation to visit Turkey over pre-electoral assessment

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by the Ukrainian delegation of PACE and vice-chairwoman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Olena Sotnyk, will conduct a pre-electoral assessment today and tomorrow to monitor the election campaigns and the preparations for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The seven-member delegation is due to meet the Parliament speaker, the Turkish delegation to PACE, presidential candidates, as well as leaders and representatives of the main political parties in the parliamentary elections in Ankara.

Additionally, the PACE delegation will meet the members of Supreme Election Council (YSK), representatives of the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), various members of the media, the diplomatic community and NGOs.

The delegation will release a statement at the end of the visit. After this visit, the 33-member delegation from PACE will visit Turkey to observe the voting.

On the June 7, 2015 general elections, PACE sent a 29-member delegation for pre-electoral assessments. The PACE delegation led by Dutch parliamentarian Tiny Kox stayed in Turkey to observe the conduct of the parliamentary elections. Other than PACE, observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) also observed the general elections.

According to OSCE's election report in 2015, OSCE chairwoman-in-office as special coordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, Vilija Aleknaite-Abramikiene, said that the elections were well organized and held professionally. Also the PACE's delegation chairman Kox said that contestants were generally able to campaign freely and did so extensively.