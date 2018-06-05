Nation Alliance to join efforts for return to parliamentary system

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and the Good Party (İP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener announced yesterday that the Nation Alliance will join efforts to enable a return to the parliamentary system.

Akşener, who is also İP's presidential candidate for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, visited Kılıçdaroğlu in the CHP headquarters yesterday to discuss a possible return to the parliamentary system. Speaking in a press conference after the meeting, Akşener stated that she is in favor of "an improved parliamentary system in which democracy is fully implemented and a strong Parliament exists."

In the press conference, Kılıçdaroğlu stated that the Nation Alliance will make joint efforts in order to "strengthen the Parliament and build a democratic parliamentary system." Following the meeting, both sides agreed to establish a committee which will focus on road map to return to the parliamentary system prior to the June 24 elections.

The Nation Alliance, formed between CHP, İP, Felicity Party (SP) and Democrat Party (DP), is limited to the parliamentary elections, with member parties nominating their own presidential candidates. The incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is running for president as a joint candidate for the People's Alliance, which was formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP).

Akşener added she will also hold talks with the leaders of DP and SP as well.

In the April 16, 2017 referendum, Turkey voted in favor of a major constitutional reform package aimed at replacing Turkey's parliamentary system with a presidential one. The new system is scheduled to take effect with the upcoming presidential election on June 24. As the CHP advocated for the "No" camp during last year's referendum period, CHP presidential candidate Muharrem İnce has also vowed to bring back the parliamentary system in his election manifesto if he wins.