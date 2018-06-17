Erdoğan addresses hundreds of thousands in AK Party's grand Istanbul rally

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) held a grand election rally in a square in Istanbul's Yenikapı neighborhood in Fatih district, which became accustomed in last several elections for the ruling party.

As part of preparations for the meeting that started in afternoon, a huge platform was put for the speakers and big screens were placed on different places of the meeting hall for the attenders to comfortably follow the stage. Along with AK Party banners, raincoats were distributed before meeting due to rainy weather.

The meeting area was divided into different parts with barriers in order to prevent stampede. Hundreds of thousands Istanbulites poured into square with various transportation methods.







President Recep Tayyio Erdoğan arrived in the square with a helicopter while Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım arrived in the meeting via sea route.

A lot of foreign students, especially from African countries, were also seen in the rally. A reporter from NTV television said that he interviewed one of them, who said that he came to the meeting to thank Erdoğan to solve their problems. Also, lot of Turkish people living in abroad attended the rally. Many European countries previously banned the AK Party's gatherings while allowing pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic People (HDP) elections meetings.

Former Prime Minister Tansu Çiller, a professor of economics and Turkey's first and only female prime minister served between 1993 and 1996, also among people came to Yenikapı to attend rally. "I am here with a national conscience," she said reporters before the meeting.

AK Party's Yenikapı meeting was not the only elections rally in Istanbul as the supporters of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gathered in Bakırköy district for a rally.

The AK Party came into power in 2002 general elections and has been in power since.

Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one in the April 2017 referendum. Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in June 24 on the same day. The candidate with more than 50 percent of the vote will be declared the country's 13th president. However, if no candidate is able to pass the 50 percent threshold in the first round, then a second round of presidential elections will be held on July 8 between the two candidates who receive the most votes in the first round.

Recent surveys on the presidential election have indicated no certainty on whether it will end in the first round or not, even though they all point to Erdoğan as the leader of the race.

Erdoğan is followed by the Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce in public surveys. Good Party's (IYI Parti - IP) leader and presidential candidate Meral Akşener has been coming as third in a majority of the public surveys.