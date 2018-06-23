Ince caps energetic campaign with grand Istanbul rally

Despite heavy rainfall, hundreds of thousands of people came together in Istanbul's Asian side as Muharrem Ince, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held the final rally of his energetic campaign a day before Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Saturday's rally in Maltepe district was the 107th rally of 51-day-long campaign of Ince, whose candidacy was revealed on May 4, shortly after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called snap elections on April 18, ratified by the parliament on April 20.







In his last rally, Ince told the massive crowd to monitor vote count and election results until the last moment.

In the last three days of campaigning, Ince held mass rallies in Turkey's three largest cities, Izmir on June 21, Ankara on June 22 and Istanbul on June 23, where the CHP receives more votes than its national average. In nearly all his rallies, Ince managed to attract larger crowds compared to his party's previous meetings and is expected to receive a higher percentage of votes than the CHP.



An aerial view of Muharrem Ince's rally in Ankara's Anadolu Square.



Ince claimed that over two million people attended each rally, increasing his prediction to an unlikely five million for Saturday's rally. His adversaries said that these numbers were greatly exaggerated, and official numbers are yet to be announced, but an overall increased interest in Ince's campaigns was obvious.





An aerial view of of Muharrem Ince's rally in Izmir's Gündoğdu Square.



Opinion polls show that Ince will be the runner-up in the presidential elections, trailing some 20 to 15 points behind incumbent Erdoğan, who is expected to win in the first round with a short margin or face Ince in the second round.

Erdoğan in comparison, held 47 rallies, including 12 district rallies in Istanbul on Friday and Saturday. However, the president had attended dozens of provincial and district congresses of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) held in the first months of 2018, addressing thousands inside and outside the meetings.

Meral Akşener of the Good Party (IYI Party - IP) and Temel Karamollaoğlu of the Felicity Party (SP) also held their final rallies in Istanbul, which is home to one-sixth of Turkey's population and one-fifth of the voters.

Before being nominated by the CHP administration to run as the party's presidential candidate, Ince, a deputy from the northwestern province of Yalova, unsuccessfully ran twice against CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in party congresses in 2014 and 2018.

Regardless of the election's outcome, Ince's performance is likely to reignite the leadership contest in the CHP. Kılıçdaroğlu, a former bureaucrat who took over former chairman Deniz Baykal's seat in 2011 after a controversial sex tape scandal, managed to increase the party's votes by a small margin and reformed its staunchly secular and Kemalist rhetoric, but failed to stir up the party organization, expand voter base and above all, emerge victorious in three general elections, a local election and a referendum.

On Sunday, 56,322,632 registered voters will head to 180,065 ballot boxes across the country. Voting will start at 8 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT) and will continue through 5 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT). Voting at the customs gates, which started on June 7, will also end at 5 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT) on Sunday.

As part of election bans, campaigning ends as of Saturday evening. Selling alcoholic beverages are banned from 6 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT) to midnight (9 p.m. GMT) while consumption of alcoholic beverages is also prohibited in public places. Public entertainment places will be closed during voting period.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots after they show their ID cards or any other official identification document. It is forbidden to enter the voting booth with cameras and mobile phones.

Voters will cast two separate ballot papers in the same envelope, one for the presidential and the other for parliamentary elections. After the voting ends, ballots cast for the presidential candidates will be counted first.

Eight political parties are participating in the parliamentary elections that include the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), forming the People's Alliance; the CHP, the IP, and the SP, forming the Nation Alliance; and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party, and the Patriotic Party (VP).

Six candidates are running for president: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for People's Alliance, Muharrem Ince for CHP, Selahattin Demirtaş for HDP, Meral Akşener for IP, Temel Karamollaoğlu for SP, and Doğu Perinçek for VP.