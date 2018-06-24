Erdoğan on track for win in Turkey's presidential elections

With more than half of the votes counted in Turkey's presidential elections, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is predicted to be the winner with a 56.1 percent lead.

Main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince receives 28.8 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the newly formed Good Party's (İP) presidential candidate Meral Akşener gets 7.4 percent of the votes and the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) candidate Selahattin Demirtaş has won 6.3 percent.

Temel Karamollaoğlu for the Felicity Party (SP) had 0.9 percent of the votes and the Patriotic Party (VP) Chairman Doğu Perinçek managed to garner only 0.19 percent of the votes.

In the parliamentary elections, the People's Alliance formed between the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) managed to garner 59.2 percent of the votes with 37.8 of the total votes counted.

The National Alliance formed between CHP, İP, and the SP collected 30.1 percent of the votes.

With the polls officially closed, electoral committees across the country's 81 provinces have started counting ballots.

Votes were cast in 180,065 polling places across the country.

Voting at Turkish customs gates with adjoining countries, which began on June 7, has also ended.

Votes by Turks living abroad who cast their ballots in 60 countries at 123 embassies and consulates will be counted at the same time in the capital Ankara.