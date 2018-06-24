President Erdoğan leads in polls in Turkey's presidential elections

The early results from the first round of Turkey's presidential elections showed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan leads with 54 percent with 32.4 percent of the total votes counted.

Main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince receives 27 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) candidate Selahattin Demirtaş has won 7.2 percent and the newly formed Good Party's (İP) presidential candidate Meral Akşener gets 4.9 percent of the votes.

