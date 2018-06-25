Opposition CHP candidate Ince accepts election results

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince said that he accepts the results of Sunday's elections as his party's findings are consistent with the official results.

"I accept these election results," Ince said after coming in second to incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the polls despite launching an energetic challenge in the campaign.

He urged Erdoğan to be the leader of all 80 million Turks, telling him "You are the president for us all."

Ince secured 30.6 percent of the vote to Erdoğan's 52.6 percent in the June 24 historic presidential and parliamentary elections.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also secured a victory with 42.5 percent of the votes in parliamentary elections, with 99.64 percent of the ballots counted.

Along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party's election ally, the People's Alliance has won 53.7 percent of the vote so far.