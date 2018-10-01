CHP signals alliance with other political parties in local elections

Engin Özkoç, Group Deputy Chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) indicated yesterday that the CHP would cooperate with other parties in local elections as he called on for "alliance in the ballot boxes."

CHP's three-day-long Working and Evaluation Meeting in Bolu ahead of the new legislative term ended yesterday. Speaking after the meeting, Özkoç said "[A] legal alliance is not possible. As a legal alliance is not the case, the alliance of political parties' bases is necessary," signaling cooperation with other political parties. CHP officials, however, had previously said no alliance with other parties was on their agenda.

"People know what they need to do. They would do their best to support the political party which is the strongest one among the opposition in a respective region. This issue is not solely an issue for CHP, the Good Party (İP) and Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) or other parties anymore," Özkoç said and added, "We say alliance in the ballot boxes. We will hold all the necessary high-level meetings to enable the alliance of people at the ballot box."

As the date for the local election slated for March 2019 approaches, political parties have been accelerating their efforts for preparations. While the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have announced that they are willing to continue their People's alliance in local elections, the opposition parties had not clearly announced their intentions for alliances.

In relation to the CHP's efforts, Özkoç added that the members of the CHP will not use polarizing language and added that they will not make any distinction between people living in any respective regions. Underlining that each region has different concerns, Özkoç said that the CHP will pay heed to this.