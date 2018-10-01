Renowned Turkish historian Ortaylı donates personal collection to Presidential Library

One of Turkey's most respected historians decided to donate his personal book collection to the Presidential Library, which aims to become the largest in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Professor Ilber Ortaylı at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara Monday.

Presidency sources said that the veteran historian donated his personal collection during the meeting. Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also announced Ortaylı's donation via tweet.

Ortaylı was among the academics and artists that received Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards last year.

The 71-year-old professor previously donated some 6,000 books from his personal collection to the library of Galatasaray University's Faculty of Law, where he is a faculty member.

Unfortunately, the impressive 142-year-old building located by the Bosporus in Beşiktaş district housing the faculty and the library burned down in Jan. 2013.