MHP no longer seeks alliance in local elections, Chairman Bahçeli says

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said Tuesday that the party no longer seeks an alliance with the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the local elections following a heated debate between the two parties over a proposed amnesty bill and a high court decision on the "Student Oath" practice in elementary schools.

"We no longer have the expectation, search or intent for an alliance for the March 31, 2019 local elections as a party at this stage. It won't be possible to reach somewhere with forced meetings. There's no need to linger, cheat the public, test patience and play with hopes," Bahçeli told the MHP's parliamentary group in Ankara.

The MHP will participate in the elections in every electoral district of Turkey with its own candidates, he added.

Bahçeli said this decision is based on meetings with deputies, Central Executive Board (MYK) members and provincial chairpersons.

However, Bahçeli later made confusing remarks saying that the People's Alliance exists but there will be no alliance in the local elections.

The two parties joined forces in the "People's Alliance" for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, pushing forward for an election system reform paving way for electoral alliances beforehand. While the MHP urged its voters to support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the presidential ballot, the two parties had separate candidates for the parliament. The MHP also backed the switch to the presidential system proposed by Erdoğan and the AK Party, which was accepted in a referendum on April 16, 2017 with 51.4 percent of the votes.

MHP leader's move came after Bahçeli, MHP officials and AK Party officials were involved in a bitter debate on MHP's amnesty proposal. In a bill submitted to the parliament last month, the MHP proposed a one-off conditional five-year sentence reduction for certain types of crimes committed before May 19, 2018. Erdoğan and the AK Party repeatedly rejected the idea while no opposition party backed the move. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) criticizing the scope of the bill and said MHP's move was politically motivated and aimed to release several organized crime figures associated with the party.

"The state has no right to grant an amnesty toward the crimes against individuals," Erdoğan said on Sunday in a conference relating to the issue.

"Will we [be] notoriously referred [to] as a government that forgave drug-related crimes?" he said.

Bahçeli responded to Erdoğan's remarks on his Twitter account on Monday, saying: "It [the bill] is currently awaiting consideration at the Justice Commission. If the deputies of the Justice and Development Party do not approve our proposal, then they won't accept it; but if they do, they will give their approval. The issue is this simple."

On Tuesday, Bahçeli said that reducing MHP's proposal to drug users is injustice, and the MHP's did not make this proposal to just to open room in prisons.

The two parties are also at odds in the "Student Oath" debate, which was recently by Friday's decision of the Council of State, the highest administrative court in Turkey, annulling the Ministry of Education's directive canceling the oath from being recited in schools

The oath, introduced during the single-party era in 1933, is a nationalist-themed text that was recited by students in elementary and secondary schools every morning, followed by a flag-raising ceremony and reciting of the national anthem. The practice, criticized by many for being militaristic and authoritarian, was discontinued in 2013. However, the issue also received criticism from nationalists and left-leaning neo-nationalists as a step eroding the Turkish identity and the republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's reforms.

AK Party officials criticized the Council of State for overstepping its authority, adding that the decision will be challenged legally. However, Bahçeli harshly criticized the AK Party officials, especially Yozgat deputy Bekir Bozdağ, former deputy prime minister and justice minister who is of Kurdish origin.