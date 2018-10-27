CHP won't target center-right, but will seek nation's vote

The main opposition Republican People' Party (CHP) has revised its strategy report for the upcoming local elections by changing suggestions to embrace a center-right rhetoric after the party grassroots voiced criticism.

The CHP administration had prepared a report and presented it to its deputies at a workshop camp in western Turkey's Bolu in September. The report propounded refraining from what it termed as "elitist rhetoric." It also urged party organizations to use the discourse of the right-wing majority to appeal to mainstream voters that constitute the majority of the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) voter base.

However, some statements in the report, titled "Strategies of 2019 Local Elections-Methods, Goals, Priorities and Suggestions," which defined the alliance with the Islamist Felicity Party (SP) in June 24 elections as groundbreaking and advised changing some of CHP's traditional rhetoric, sparked criticism among party organizations.

In response, the CHP administration changed the "speaking with the discourse of the center-right majority" expression to "addressing all factions of the society." It also refined the statement that praised the alliance with the SP, saying future alliances should develop the party's relations with all parts of the society.

The CHP has been traditionally successful in high-income districts and provinces and its sporadic strongholds but has failed to earn majorities in the suburbs and central, eastern and southern provinces. The party frequently nominates candidates from right-wing grassroots to gain broader support, a move that is often criticized by the CHP's original voter base, causing dilemmas for the party administration.

LOCAL ELECTIONS TO BE HELD ON MARCH 31

Meanwhile, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) has announced that local elections will take place on March 31, 2019. According to the YSK decision published in the Official Gazette Friday, candidates for local administrations, who work in the public sector, army and judiciary, must resign or request retirement from their posts by Dec. 1.