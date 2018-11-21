Possible joint candidate of CHP, İP says he would definitely win Ankara in March 2019

Mansur Yavaş, the likely Republican People's Party (CHP) and the right-wing Good Party (İP) joint candidate for the Ankara mayor's office, has claimed that if nominated, he would certainly win the election.

Speaking to the Turkish language daily, Sözcü, Yavaş said he is waiting for CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and İP Chairwoman Meral Akşener to discuss his possible candidacy.

"On Saturday, I told my colleagues that I would act jointly about whether to be a candidate or not. We have decided to wait for the meeting between the CHP and İP leaders. If I am nominated, I know I will definitely win. I have no doubt about that. I will win the election 100 percent," he said.

Yavaş stressed that he has not applied to any party for nomination ahead of the local elections on March 31, 2019. He said that he was a possible candidate because of the number of votes he received in the 2014 local elections.

He is a former member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) but was the CHP Ankara mayoral candidate in the 2014 local elections. He was up against the province's long-running mayor Melih Gökçek and lost the election in a neck and neck race.

Yavaş said that he would not pin on the badge of any party if he were to be presented as a joint candidate. He underscored that the person nominated should be worthy of the capital Ankara.

According to reports, the two opposition parties are seriously considering Yavaş for the mayoral race in Ankara.

Earlier last week, the leaders of the two parties came together with the aim of continuing the Nation Alliance that was formed ahead of the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Even though the CHP and İP did not publicly announce that the two parties will act together, Kılıçdaroğlu and Akşener reportedly gave a green light for the continuation of the alliance while they discuss with Yavaş the possibility of running for the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.