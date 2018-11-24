AK Party reveals mayor candidates in 40 cities for local elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan partially announced the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) long-awaited list of candidates for the upcoming local elections on Saturday.

Erdoğan began his words by welcoming the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli's decision to support the AK Party in Turkey's three largest cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir in the elections scheduled for March 31. "I'd like to thank Mr. Bahçeli for expressing his commitment to the People's Alliance once again today; and for his decision to support AK Party in 3 metropolises," Erdoğan told AK Party executives, candidates and supporters gathered for the event at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul.

Bahçeli had made the announcement hours before Erdoğan's speech at his party's camp to determine local election candidates and tactics in the southern Antalya province. The president was widely expected to announce the candidates for the country's culture and commercial capital Istanbul, capital Ankara and the western Izmir province, however, the party decided to postpone their announcement after Bahçeli's remarks.

The AK Party and the MHP joined forces in the form of the People's Alliance for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections, and the two parties backed the "yes" vote in the April 16, 2017 referendum resulted in the switch to the presidential system.

Erdoğan announced 40 candidates for 14 metropolitan and 26 city municipalities. Some 12 of the 40 candidates are incumbent mayors. Among them, two mayors in southeastern Diyarbakır and Hakkari provinces were appointed trustees to municipalities held by the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), which is the regional affiliate of the PKK-linked Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). In the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt launched by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and declaration of the state of emergency, the Ministry of Interior appointed trustees to nearly 100 municipalities, overwhelmingly held by the HDP and DBP, for their role in providing support for PKK terrorists in their urban warfare campaign launched in July 2015.

Five candidates are the current provincial chairmen of the AK Party, in addition to three former provincial chairs. Three candidates were former ministers in AK Party cabinets, whereas three others, including a deputy trade minister, a governor and a general director, will resign from their current bureaucratic posts to run in the elections.

The AK Party won the last local elections in 2014 in 27 out of the 40 cities which saw their candidates revealed Saturday. The remaining provinces were mainly won by the CHP or the HDP/BDP. The MHP won in Bartın and Karabük provinces, where the AK Party also announced candidates for March 31. The MHP was the runner-up in Amasya, Düzce, Elazığ, Erzurum, Gümüşhane, Kahramanmaraş, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Kırıkkale, Kilis, Nevşehir and Niğde.

The nationalist party came in third in Antalya, Artvin, Bolu, Burdur, Bursa, Denizli, Gaziantep, Giresun, Kırklareli, Kocaeli, Ordu, Sinop, Samsun, Tekirdağ and Yalova provinces.

Erdoğan said the party will reveal its election manifesto and candidates for the remaining provinces in December.

Some 127,148 AK Party delegates from 81 provinces voted in the online survey to determine their tendency regarding the candidates, which was done for the first time. Around 90.33 percent of all delegates participated in the survey. The highest participation of delegates was witnessed in Istanbul - with 98 percent.

Here are the candidates announced by President Erdoğan on Saturday:



Adıyaman: Süleyman Kılınç

Amasya: Cafer Özdemir (incumbent since 2009)

Antalya: Menderes Türel (incumbent since 2014, served between 2004-2009)

Ardahan: Yunus Baydar (former province chairman)

Artvin: Mehmet Kocatepe (incumbent since 2014)

Bartın: Yusuf Ziya Aldatmaz

Batman: Murat Güneştekin

Bayburt: Fatih Yumak (province chairman)

Bitlis: Nesrullah Tanğlay (province chairman)

Bolu: Fatih Metin (deputy trade minister)

Burdur: Deniz Kurt (former province chairman)

Bursa: Alinur Aktaş (incumbent since 2017, took over in rejuvenation bid)

Denizli: Osman Zolan (incumbent since 2011)

Diyarbakır: Cumali Atilla (incumbent since 2016, appointed trustee)

Düzce: Faruk Özlü (former science, industry and technology minister)

Elazığ: Şahin Şerefoğulları

Erzurum: Mehmet Sekmen (incumbent since 2014)

Gaziantep: Fatma Şahin (incumbent since 2014, former family and social policies minister)

Giresun: Aytekin Şenlikoğlu (province chairman)

Gümüşhane: Ercan Çimen (incumbent since 2014)

Hakkari: Cüneyt Epcim (incumbent deputy governor, mayor since 2016, appointed trustee)

Kahramanmaraş: Hayrettin Güngör

Karabük: Burhanettin Uysal

Kastamonu: Tahsin Babaş (incumbent since 2014)

Kayseri: Memduh Büyükkılıç

Kırıkkale: Mehmet Saygılı (incumbent since 2014)

Kırklareli: Burak Süzülmüş

Kilis: Mehmet Abdi Bulut (served between 2004-2014)

Kocaeli: Tahir Büyükakın (incumbent governor of Bilecik province)

Malatya: Selahattin Gürkan

Nevşehir: Rasim Arı (head of Youth and Sports General Directorate)

Niğde: Emrah Özdemir (former province chairman)

Ordu: Hilmi Güler (former energy and natural resources minister)

Rize: Rahmi Metin

Samsun: Mustafa Demir (former public works and housing minister)

Sinop: Ali Çöpçü (province chairman)

Şanlıurfa: Zeynel Abidin Beyazgül (former province chairman)

Şırnak: Mehmet Yarka

Tekirdağ: Mestan Özcan

Yalova: Yusuf Ziya Öztabak (province chairman)