AK Party reveals 20 more mayor candidates including for Ankara, Izmir

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is announcing Tuesday 20 more candidates for city mayors including capital Ankara and Turkey's third largest city of Izmir at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

Erdoğan, who's also the AK Party's chairman, announced the names of the candidates for 10 metropolitan municipalities and 10 city municipalities.

On Saturday, Erdoğan announced the names of mayoral candidates for 40 provinces. Yet, the candidates for the country's largest three provinces were not revealed.

The AK Party candidates for western İzmir province, which is a stronghold of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and the capital Ankara will be announced today. The candidate for Istanbul, however, will not be revealed.



Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım has been weighed as the most probable figure to run for mayor in Istanbul in the local elections which are scheduled for March 31, 2019.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli announced over the weekend that his party will support the candidates of the AK Party in the three biggest provinces of the country in the upcoming municipal elections.



Considering the election results from the past two municipal elections held in 2009 and 2014, the ruling party is expected to likely win again in Istanbul and Ankara, and pose a major threat in the opposition stronghold western İzmir province.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...