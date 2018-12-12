Erdoğan, Bahçeli meet over local elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the head of ruling the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), is expected to have a meeting with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli today.

The meeting is expected to be about the alliance between the two parties, which the parties have decided to continue during the upcoming local elections.

The AK Party and the MHP decided to form a political alliance in the previous June 24 elections.

As a result, the alliance won a majority of the seats in Parliament, with 290 by the AK Party and 50 by the MHP.