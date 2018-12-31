CHP, İP expand alliance to 36 provinces for local elections

The scope of the alliance talks between the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the ring-wing Good Party (İP) expanded to 36 provinces for the municipal elections slated for March 31, 2019.

Earlier in the month, the two parties agreed to cooperate in 21 provinces as a result long negotiations. According to a Hürriyet daily report yesterday, the two parties reached an agreement to continue their political alliance for 15 more provinces.

In the previous agreement, it was decided that the İP will support the candidates of the CHP in three of the most populous and accordingly significant provinces of Turkey - Ankara, Istanbul and İzmir. Also, while the CHP will not field its mayoral candidates in 10 provinces such as Manisa, Kocaeli, Konya, Samsun, Trabzon and Kayseri in support of the İP's candidates, the İP will back the CHP's contenders in 11 provinces including Aydın, Muğla, Tekirdağ, Hatay, Eskişehir, Antalya and Bursa.

In 21 other provinces - including Edirne, Kırklareli, Yalova, Çanakkale, Zonguldak, Giresun, Burdur and Sinop, where the CHP won the mayoral post in 2014 local elections - the İP would not nominate a candidate, but instead support the CHP's municipal candidates. On the other hand, for the Afyonkarahisar, Düzce, Elazığ, Isparta, Nevşehir, Aksaray and Osmaniye provinces, where the İP has already fielded its candidates, it is likely that the CHP will not nominate candidates as a part of the alliance strategy.

Erzurum, where the İP and CHP already announced their separate candidates, would be excluded from the alliance talks. Reportedly however, southeastern Kahramanmaraş province is said to be involved in the alliance talks. Media reports have also suggested that the two parties will support each other's candidates in different districts. However, even though the two parties said that they finalized the talks for all of the provinces; they have not reached a consensus for certain districts.

As such, while the CHP does not want not leave any districts to the İP, the İP on the other hand is claiming that the division should be equitable as the 2019 local elections are their first.

The two parties have been signaling that they will continue the Nation Alliance formed with the conservative Felicity Party (SP) and center-right Democrat Party (DP) in the June 24 parliamentary elections in order to appeal to the other parties' voter bases in the local elections.