CHP urged to address forgery allegations against Ankara mayoral candidate

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has called on the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to address the recent forgery allegations directed at its Ankara Metropolitan Municipality candidate, Mansur Yavaş.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik said yesterday that Yavaş was fined following a judicial process for attempting to start execution proceeding using a forged signature.

"Even though it was finalized by the Supreme Court that forged bond was used, the CHP is yet to respond," Çelik said, adding that "it appears that the CHP would not answer the allegations and there are attempts to cover it up."

He underlined that it is unjust for the people of Ankara that this candidate was nominated in their city. Çelik also criticized CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for not speaking out. "While the CHP chairman makes statements on all issues, he did not speak about this," Çelik said, adding that it is also disrespectful for the CHP supporters. In reply to criticism from Çelik, Yavaş said yesterday that "the people of Ankara will give an answer to the allegations in the ballot box." Commenting on the allegations, CHP spokesperson Faik Öztrak said Yavaş will address all the allegations Tuesday.

According to the report on the Turkish daily, Sabah, Yavaş was sued for attempting to collect a $600,000 check, which he received as trustee. It was also claimed that if Yavaş were convicted, he would not be able to serve as mayor.

In the upcoming local elections on March 31, Yavaş will run for Ankara municipality as the candidate of the Nation Alliance. While Mehmet Özhaseki is nominated as the candidate of People's Alliance. Ahead of the June 24 elections, the AK Party first joined forces with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and formed the People's Alliance. It was followed by the CHP, who decided to join forces with İP, the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP) to form the Nation Alliance.