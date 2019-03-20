Young mukhtar candidate forms his crew out of family members

As less than two weeks are left until the local elections, engaging candidates color the political atmosphere in the country. The 19-year-old Atilla Eşingen, as one of those candidates, has become a candidate for upcoming mukhtar (local head) elections in Hürriyet neighborhood, Çardak district in the western province of Denizli and made his 69-year-old grandmother a member of his election crew.

Eşingen runs his election campaign by visiting all houses with his tractor. Eşingen's list of members also includes his three young friends, using the slogan "Entrust Hürriyet neighborhood to youth" on his campaign brochures.

Stating that a young person can take the responsibility of the position of a mukhtar, "When I told everybody that I am running for mukhtar, they teased me and did not take it seriously. But, I am on this way and walk down the road in belief," said Eşingen.

"Citizens have to be given credit because the word ‘mukhtar' reminds people of a retired person profile," he added.

Saying he made his grandmother a member of his crew for taking her prayers, Eşingen said: "My high school friends supported me when I told them I will be running for this position. If I become mukhtar, there are several projects including recycling project that I plan to conduct."

Grandmother Havva Eşingen, on the other hand, said that she has become a member to support her grandson and help young people. She also supports her grandson's election campaign and visits houses with her grandson to canvass votes from local people.