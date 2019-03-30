17 years of investment underlined at 8 consecutive rallies in Istanbul

Addressing people at successive rallies in eight different districts of Istanbul on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that a total of TL 255 billion worth of investments have been made to the province in last 17 years, clearing almost all the debts inherited by former municipal administrations.

Speaking at a rally in the district of Maltepe, Erdoğan showed footage of projects in Istanbul in the last 17 years. The Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Osmangazi Bridge, Marmaray, Avrasya Tunnel, the high-speed train line, high-quality health facilities and public parks were among the projects shown in the footage.

Erdoğan also emphasized the importance of urban transformation projects: "Urban transformation is very important for us. We have always spoken with our work in the last 40 years. We will talk with our work today and tomorrow."

Istanbul is the most important city in the country and the party that wins the elections here is considered as having won the majority across Turkey.

According to official records, Istanbul has a population of nearly 15 million, which represents nearly 20 percent of Turkey's population. Connecting Asia and Europe, Istanbul is considered the most populous city in Europe. On Sunday, more than 10.5 million citizens will vote at 31,124 polling sites in 39 districts of Istanbul.

Also, Istanbul's economy is responsible for 27 percent of Turkey's gross domestic product, with 20 percent of the country's industrial labor force residing in the city.

In the district of Tuzla, Erdoğan remarked that if municipalities work in cooperation with the president, they would be more efficient and said: "If people are strong, the president is strong, too."

Criticizing the veiled alliance that the opposition parties formed, Erdoğan said that all partners and principles of the People's Alliance, in which the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) move together for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, are clear.

"[Binali Yıldırım] only owes to Istanbul. No one can impose anything on him after the elections," said Erdoğan in a reference to the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) veiled alliance with secret actors and the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

"We came together with Bahçeli on July 15 [the failed coup attempt] and we have formed the People's Alliance since then," Erdoğan added.

The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of close links with the PKK. The HDP is known for its support of autonomy in regions where large Kurdish populations live. Also, some of its members have been charged or accused of having links with the terrorist organization.

The CHP has refrained from officially including the HDP in its electoral alliance, amid fears of a possible backlash from its secular-nationalist voter base. Yet, the candidate lists for the upcoming elections revealed the scope of cooperation between the CHP and HDP, which led to some harsh reactions within its own party organization.

Criticizing CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's remarks about the economy, Erdoğan asked: "[Kılıçdaroğlu] talks about the economy. Well, does the mayor govern the national economy?" Erdoğan also added that the Turkish economy resisted the speculative attacks from around the world and will continue to resist them.