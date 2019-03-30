Village in western Turkey’s Aydın marks tightest competition in local polls

While Turkey is expected to witness a tight race in Sunday's local elections, a small village in western Aydın province has brought the competition to a whole new level with a candidate per eight voters.

Seven candidates will be listed on the ballots for the mukhtar's seat (neighborhood official, also known as village headman) in the Karabağlar village of Karacasu district, even though the village only has 56 voters out of the population of 80.

Nearly one-third of all 23 homes in the village have a candidate, including the incumbent mukhtar Tarkan Kemçin. There are two other candidates from the Kemçin family, while Denek family also has two candidates.

Village resident Turhan Kemçin, who is not among the three Kemçins running in the elections, told Ihlas News Agency that it was the first time that the candidates refused to merge their forces and they are all assertive.

50-year-old Sabahattin Uluman, who will appear on the ballot, said that all the relatively young men decided to run in the elections, claiming that the village will witness the most exciting race in the elections.

77-year-old Emine Denek said none of the candidates listened to their calls to pull out of the race. "We don't know why the competition turned so fierce. Normally, there has always been two candidates, rarely three candidates."

Throughout Turkey, more than 57 million voters will head to polling stations to elect mayors, city council members, mukhtars and members of neighborhood elder councils for the next five years.