HDP loses big in Turkey’s local elections

The pro-PKK opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lost significant cities in Turkey's local elections late Sunday, slashing more than half of its voter base in total.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) experienced a revival in eastern and southeastern provinces, clinching Bitlis, Şırnak and Ağrı from the HDP.

In Tunceli, a decisive HDP stronghold, the party lost to Communist Party of Turkey's (TKP) Mehmet Fatih Maçoğlu.

HDP has many times drawn fire for transferring taxpayers' money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group.

The HDP mayors have also been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches on the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers. As a result, Turkey removed the elected administrations of 93 municipalities in the region for their links to the PKK terrorist group and appointed trustees to these municipalities in 2016.

In the trustee-run municipalities, damaged infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater and sanitation has been repaired and new infrastructure has been built. Extensive construction work was undertaken by the trustees to revive the PKK-ravaged southeastern provinces.

The Turkish government has long accused the HDP of close links with the PKK. The HDP is known for its support of autonomy in the regions where large Kurdish populations live. Also, some of its members have been charged or accused of having links to the terrorist organization. Its former co-leader, Selahattin Demirtaş, was arrested in November 2016 over terrorist propaganda.

Formed in 1978, the PKK terrorist group has been fighting the Turkish government for an independent state. Its terror campaign has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people including children, women and elderly people. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.