Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council rules for vote recount of Istanbul's 7 districts

Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council convened early Wednesday for extraordinary session to discuss recount process in Istanbul's seven districts. The Council decided to resume recount of votes in the districts, after it was stopped following main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) objections.

The council voted for a recount in the districts and stopped the process after an objection by the CHP.

There is a tight race going on in Istanbul as Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party officially challenged poll results in all 39 districts of the city, according to provincial head of the party.

"We have detected significant discrepancies among the tabulated results with wet signatures and stamps -- which shows the first vote record -- the final record and the total number of votes submitted to the (Supreme Election Council) YSK," Bayram Şenocak, the Istanbul provincial head of AK Party told reporters.