Turkey's Supreme Election Council limits recount in Istanbul to 51 ballot boxes

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Monday partially rejected an appeal by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) to recount all votes in Istanbul except for 51 ballot boxes in 21 districts.

Recep Özel, the AK Party's representative on the election board, told reporters that his party's appeal to cancel the election results in the city's Büyükçekmece district will be decided by the council Tuesday.

The party is calling for a repeat of elections in the district, alleging "organized irregularities."

Özel said the party will continue its legal efforts to contest the elections in Istanbul.

YSK head Sadi Güven said Tuesday morning that the judicial process is continuing for the mayoral election, with petitions and objections being examined.

Police launched an operation Tuesday morning on the allegation that 11,186 people moved their addresses to Büyükçekmece before the March 31 local elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised concerns about "organized interference" in the Istanbul elections earlier Monday.

"We, as the political party, have detected organized crime and some organized activities," Erdoğan told reporters ahead of his departure from Istanbul for Moscow.