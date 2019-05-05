MHP supports renewal of local elections in Istanbul, Bahçeli says

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supports the renewal of local elections in Istanbul, (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said Sunday.

"As a party we support the renewal of elections in Istanbul," Bahçeli said.

On March 31, millions of Turkish voters cast their ballots in the local elections to choose mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials) and members of elder councils. In Istanbul, the Nation Alliance and Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu was awarded the certificate of the election, with a lead of only 13,729 votes. The results were followed by lengthy discussions, objections and political parties demanded a do-over of the election due to irregularities.

Two weeks ago, the AK Party submitted an extraordinary objection to the YSK to cancel and redo the municipal election in Istanbul.