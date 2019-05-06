Investigation reveals 43 balloting committee members with links to FETÖ

An inquiry into the presidents and members of balloting committees Sunday identified 43 suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

Accordingly, two of the suspects are users of ByLock, a messaging app exclusively used by FETÖ, while 41 suspects were found to have deposited their money in Bank Asya, a bank that acted as FETÖ's money launderer. The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office previously opened 32 investigations into the irregularity allegations regarding the balloting committees in Istanbul's districts of Maltepe, Kadıköy and Ataşehir.

The investigations were initiated upon the application of the AK Party and MHP, claiming that they have identified various irregularities in the vote counting process and data entry into the YSK's databases in the districts in question. Within the scope of the investigations, the prosecutor's office has identified more than 100 suspects, including chairmen and members of balloting committees, and asked them to give statements. The suspects were asked how the duties of the committees were distributed, whether the signatures on election tabulates belong to them and whether there was any extraordinary or unusual situation on election day.