YSK rejects CHP, İP requests for total annulment of Istanbul elections

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) has rejected appeals made by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Good Party (İP) for the total annulment of the March 31 local elections across all districts of Istanbul.The decision on Monday by the YSK was made unanimously. It also rejected the CHP and İP's requests for the cancelation of last year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The CHP submitted a request to the YSK Wednesday to cancel last year's presidential and parliamentary elections as well as the March 31 local polls across all Istanbul districts. The İP made the same request. The appeals by the CHP and İP came in the wake of YSK's decision to cancel and renew the March 31 Istanbul metropolitan municipal elections over irregularities. The renewed mayoral election will be held on June 23.

The YSK said its decision to annul the polls was based on unsigned result documents from the election and on some ballot box officials not being civil servants.

The decision received an immediate reaction from the CHP, as the party's Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu responded to the ruling, stating, "We weren't expecting a different result anyway."

Paying a visit to İP Chairwoman Meral Akşener, Kılıçdaroğlu once again used harsh language against the YSK with a disrespectful tone. He questioned the decision, claiming that the YSK is an institution that denies itself.

This is, however, not the first time the CHP leader has criticized the YSK. Speaking at a party meeting last week, Kılıçdaroğlu described the YSK's decision to renew the municipal elections in Istanbul as a "plot" against democracy and blamed seven members of the YSK, who voted in favor of canceling the March 31 elections, of being "gang members," who work for the interests of the ruling party.

Akşener, on the other hand, underlined her party's support for the CHP candidate in the Istanbul elections, saying they will conduct an election campaign that would help Ekrem İmamoğlu win the elections with a bigger margin.

The Nation Alliance between the CHP, the Felicity Party (SP), the right-wing İP and the center-right Democrat Party (DP) was formed ahead of the June 24 elections last year.

Even though the alliance received 33.9 percent of the votes and suffered a massive defeat, the CHP and İP gave a green light to continue the alliance to appeal to the other parties' voter bases in the local elections.