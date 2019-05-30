Yıldırım promises free internet, museums to Istanbul's youth if elected in June

Ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Istanbul mayoral candidate Binali Yıldırım promised to the city's teens as part of his local election campaign a special city card that would allow them to enjoy the city's museums free of charge, as well as 10 gigabytes of mobile internet services per month.

Speaking to editors-in-chief of several media outlets in Istanbul, the former prime minister said the card would allow teens to enjoy city theaters for free as well.

The city will provide financial aid for stationary needs of students with low income, he added.

City's students will also enjoy paid internship and 50,000 part-time jobs will be created exclusively for the city's youth, he said.

Yıldırım promised to offer Istanbulite drivers free parking for an hour, as well as removing tolls for the city's 300,000 motorcycle drivers for July 15 Marty's and Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridges.

He promised financial aid packages for young couples preparing to marry.

For families already married, Yıldırım promised to write off nearly 500 million lira ($85 million) interest on debt incurred by those families.

Families with children would have access to at least one day care that would be established across Istanbul's 961 neighborhoods, he said.

Disabled people living in the city will get to have a one-week paid leave, according to Yıldırım.

To stimulate the city's economy, young investors will be eligible for a 100,000 lira ($17,000) aid, while housewives will be able to apply for a 1,000 ($170) support for handcrafted goods Yıldırım said and added that they would be able to sell their goods on an online platform.

On the ongoing Uber debacle, Yıldırım said the city's taxis would be revamped to be more similar to services offered by Uber.

Yıldırım also promised to boost the monthly budget of the city's amateur sports clubs by tenfold, from 10,000 liras ($1,700) to 100,000 liras ($17,000).