Justice Party to support Nation Alliance's İmamoğlu

The Justice Party (AP) has declared its support for Ekrem Imamoğlu, the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) candidate, in the rerun of the Istanbul mayoral elections scheduled for June 23.

"June 23 is a watershed for Turkey. It is not a mayoral election but a manifestation of national will," AP Chairman Vecdet Öz said in an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner with the party members.

Previously, the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP) and some independent candidates also withdrew and declared their open support for İmamoğlu. Candidates of the Democrat Party (DP) and the Democratic Left Party (DSP) also withdrew but did not declare support for any candidates.