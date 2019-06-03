Yıldırım, Minister Varank have pop-up meeting with youth at suhoor

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Istanbul metropolitan municipality mayoral candidate Binali Yıldırım and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank had a spontaneous meeting with the youth in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district at a sahur get-together on Saturday night.

The meeting took place as Varank asked from his social media account if anyone would like to have sahur, the meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting, with him.

"The young and those who feel young, we're in Istanbul. If we were to have a sahur around Beşiktaş tonight, who will join us?" Varank asked, and immediately received loads of responses, both from youth and known figures, including Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the T3 Foundation's board of trustees, who said that he will join as well.

Yıldırım was another name who responded to Varank's invitation positively, saying that "I've bought the bagels, I'm coming."

As a result, a collective sahur took place in Beşiktaş in an intimate atmosphere.

A follower of Varank, Ramazan Yıldırım, responded to the tweet by saying that due to his disability, he can only join the sahur if he is picked up from his home. His request was responded to positively and he also joined the sahur. This is the second pop-up sahur that Varank held, the first one of which took place in the capital Ankara.