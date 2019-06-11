CHP to increase members at ballot boxes for June 23 mayoral elections

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is planning to increase the number of members at ballot boxes to 150,000 for the rerun municipal elections in Istanbul on June 23. In the previous election on March 31, there were 60,000 members appointed by the CHP to ballot boxes.

While less than two weeks remaining for the renewed municipal elections in Istanbul, political parties have geared up their election campaign as well as their efforts for election safety.

In Istanbul, where more than 10 million citizens will cast their votes in nearly 31,000 ballot boxes, the CHP will appoint more than 150,000 representatives to ballot boxes.

CHP deputy Onursal Adıgüzel said that their efforts to provide election safety are coming to an end. Stating that they started their operations for election safety as soon as the Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced its decision, Adıgüzel added, "We determined our members to take place at the ballot boxes. Training is continuing. We are also making observer additions and testing our system for election day. The ballot box study is continuing with great discipline."

He said that the CHP is after even a single vote and added, "This will prove how millions in Istanbul protect elections and democracy."