No irregularities reported in polls: International monitors

Observers from international organizations and European parties, who were deployed to watch Sunday's local Istanbul rerun polls, said that no discrepancies were reported during the voting process.

"We were told that the voter lists are accurate," Margit Stumpp, a lawmaker from Germany's Green Party, told the German dpa news service by phone.

"We have not heard of any discrepancies here," said Stumpp, who was at a polling station and has observed previous elections in Turkey. The election was taking place in an orderly manner overall, said Renate Zikmund of the Council of Europe's 14-member team of observers in the afternoon.