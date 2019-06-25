Election body head announces results of mayoral elections in Istanbul

Supreme Election Council (YSK) Chairman Sadi Güven announced yesterday that the results of the Istanbul mayoral election rerun have been completely entered into the system of the council. Speaking to reporters in front of the YSK building in the capital Ankara, Güven announced that the Nation Alliance candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) received 54.21 percent of the total votes, while the People's Alliance candidate Binali Yıldırım of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) received 44.99 percent.

As Güven informed, 8,925,063 residents in Istanbul cast their votes on Sunday. This figure has accounted for a voter turnout of 84.5 percent. While 8,746,464 of these votes have been deemed valid, the number of invalid votes has been announced as 178,599.

Felicity Party (SP) candidate Necdet Gökçınar received 0.55 percent of votes and the Patriotic Party (VP) candidate İlker Yücel received 0.17 percent.

Güven also gave a briefing about objections and said that political parties can appeal to the district election councils until 3 p.m. today. The councils will conclude the objections and appeals at 5 p.m. on June 27 the latest. Objections can be raised to the Istanbul Provincial Election Council until 5 p.m. on June 28. Then, the council will have two days to decide on these objections.