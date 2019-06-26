MHP leader urges focus on economy, foreign policy following election

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said Turkey should look forward and focus on significant issues, notably in the economy, foreign policy, national defense and security, with the June 23 Istanbul mayoral elections complete, adding that the People's Alliance will be maintained.

The MHP leader convened the party's executive board Monday after his meeting with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. Expressing his gratitude to the party's administration for their efforts in the Istanbul elections, Bahçeli said they should work intensively to reach Turkey's 2023 goals. He also emphasized that reforms, legislation and institutional regulations for the new presidency system should be applied as soon as possible.

He also stressed that the People's Alliance between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the MHP would continue. The People's Alliance was formed ahead of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections. The alliance received a majority in Parliament, while its presidential candidate, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also won the election by 52.6 percent of the vote. Since both parties consider the results of the June 24 elections successful, they continued their alliance in the local elections.