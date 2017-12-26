Blast hits major oil pipeline in Libya, reduces output up to 100,000 barrels per day

10,000 migrants stranded in Libya to be relocated to Europe in 2018

Unidentified men on Tuesday blew up a crude oil pipeline that feeds the Es Sider sea terminal in Libya, a brigade in charge of guarding oilfields said.

The pipeline belonged to the Libyan firm Waha Oil and connects its oilfields with ports on the Mediterranean Sea, the Marada brigade's media office said.

The blast is likely to cause a drop in the North African country's crude production.

Waha Oil is a subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC).

NOC in a statement expected a reduction in production between 70,000-100,000 barrels per day as a result of the bombing.

Investigations into the blast are continuing, it added.

The company said preliminary investigations confirm the explosion took place in the line, 15 kilometers north of the Marada area, about 200 km south of Benghazi.