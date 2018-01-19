Energy, mining increase shares in incentive certificates more than twofold

The fixed investment amount of the projects which received incentive certificates in the energy and mining sectors increased by 254 percent last year compared to the previous year, reaching TL 103.7 billion ($27.3 billion).

The total investment amount of the projects, which were entitled to receive incentive certificates, of the companies operating in the agriculture, manufacturing, service, energy and mining sectors last year increased by 81 percent to TL 177.9 billion.

In this period, the fixed investment amount of the projects with incentive certificates in the energy sector reached TL 101.5 billion, followed by the mining sector with TL 2.2 billion. Thus, in 2017, the fixed investment amount of the incentive certificates issued for the investments in the said sectors increased by 254 percent to TL 103.7 billion. This amount was set at a total of TL 29.3 billion in 2016.

The number of incentive certificates issued in the energy and mining sectors increased by 24 percent to 2,440 compared to the previous year. A total of 2,281 of these certificates were given to completely new investments.

A total of 2,250 of the incentive certificates were issued for investments with domestic capital, while 31 were for investments with foreign capital.

The total amount of the investments with the domestic capital stood at TL 23.5 billion, while the total amount of the investments with foreign capital reached TL 80.2 billion.

In 2017, the project with the highest fixed investment amount in energy and mining investments was Akkuyu Nükleer A.Ş.'s 4,800-megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant project with TL 76 billion, followed by the 339-MW capacity thermal-domestic coal power generation plant belonging to Hema Elektrik Üretim A.Ş. with TL 3.9 billion, and Kalehan Genç Enerji Üretim A.Ş.'s 510-MW hydroelectric power plant with around TL 2 billion.

With the realization of these investments, it is targeted to provide 11,370 jobs in the aforementioned sectors.