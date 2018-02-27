Renewables make up 32 pct of power generation

The share of renewable energy, which serves as one of the most important pillars of the National Energy and Mine Policy and led by hydro, wind and solar energy, reached 32 percent in the third quarter of 2017, surpassing the target of 30 percent that was set for 2023.One of the important pillars of the National Energy and Mine Policy initiated by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to reduce external dependence on energy is renewable energy sources.

In the last 10 years, 53 percent of investments in power generation facilities have been made in renewable energies. Electricity production, which was 129.4 billion kWh in 2002, reached 219.6 billion kWh in the third quarter of 2017.

Approximately one-third of the production was provided by renewable energy sources. Considering the fact that 66 percent the electricity needed globally was generated from fossil fuels and 24 percent from renewable resources, Turkey ranks much higher than the world average with 32 percent. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, which focuses on "more domestic and more renewable," has prioritized the renewable resources regarding the strategy it has developed for this purpose. Important steps have been taken for wind, solar and geothermal resources.

Through these steps, the share of renewable resources in the installed capacity in Turkey was achieved well above the world average. The electricity production from renewable sources, which amounted to 34 billion kilowatts in 2002, reached 91 billion kilowatts with an increase of 168 percent in 2016. The installed capacity of renewable energy resources tripled at the end of the third quarter of 2017, rising from 12,277 megawatts to 36,702 megawatts. The total installed power of renewable energy investments realized until the end of the third quarter of 2017 stood at approximately 4,793 megawatts.