Turkey determined to protect its own, Turkish Cypriot rights in East Med, President Erdoğan says

Turkey determined to protect its own and Turkish Cypriot rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Erdoğan said that Turkey aims to reduce its energy dependency, and the construction for Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the country's first nuclear power plant, will begin this year.

"President Putin and I will jointly participate in the groundbreaking ceremony," Erdoğan said, noting that they also spoke this issue during their phone call to congratulate Putin's re-election on Monday.

