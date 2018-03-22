Rosatom says committed to timetable for Turkey's first nuclear plant

Turkey's first nuclear plant will open in 2023, its builder Rosatom told Reuters yesterday, adding talks with potential investors were not expected to affect the construction timetable. Rosatom said last month it was in talks with Turkish state-owned power producer EÜAŞ after three Turkish companies who partnered with Rosatom for the construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), pulled out of the project. "Rosatom categorically rejects speculation that any changes to the composition of the local ownership structure in the Akkuyu project have any bearing on the timetable of its implementation," Rosatom said in a statement.

"We are doing our utmost to speed up the first unit's construction based on following the strictest safety regulations and the request of the Turkish party to achieve physical start-up of the first unit of the NPP (nuclear plant) in 2023," Rosatom said in emailed comments to Reuters.Earlier this month, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters the Akkuyu nuclear plant in southern Turkey was likely to miss its 2023 target start-up date as its state-owned Russian builder Rosatom struggles to find local partners.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that Turkey aims to reduce its energy dependency, and the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the country's first, will begin this year.

"President [Vladimir] Putin and I will jointly participate in the groundbreaking ceremony," Erdoğan said, explaining that they also spoke about it during a phone call to congratulate Putin's on his re-election in Russia on Monday.Erdoğan and Putin are expected to meet in Turkey in the first week of April. The two leaders will chair the seventh meeting of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council.

Later, the two presidents will reportedly lay the foundation for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which will cost an estimated $20 billion.

The first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which will have four reactors, will be launched in 2023, while the other units will be commissioned one by one in the following years. Accordingly, the plant will reach full capacity in 2026.

With four reactors, each with an installed capacity of 200 megawatts, the plant will generate an average of 35 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually when it reaches 4,800 megawatts.