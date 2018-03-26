China launches first oil futures contract to compete with US WTI and UK's Brent

China's first ever crude-futures contract has been launched, as the country seeks to have a greater say over pricing and challenge benchmarks in Europe and the U.S., Bloomberg reported Monday.

According to the report, the yuan-denominated futures traded at $68.47 per barrel for September settlement by 11:30 a.m. local time Monday.

Moreover, the Chinese contract traded about $4 a barrel higher than West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the report said.

Last year, China became the world's biggest buyer of foreign oil, surpassing the U.S. Yuan-denominated contracts are expected to boost the use of yuan in international trade in the long run.