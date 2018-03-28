Some oil exporting countries suggest extending cap on oil supply by 6 months: Iraqi minister

OPEC oil output still on rise despite deal to reduce production

OPEC to keep output cuts in place in second half of 2018, Saudi energy minister says

A number of oil exporting countries have suggested a six-month extension to the oil supply cut deal agreed by OPEC countries and non-OPEC crude producers, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Wednesday.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed in November to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signaling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats.

Luaibi did not say which countries have suggested a six- month extension of the agreement.

The market for crude was stabilizing and prices had "improved", he said, adding that a decision on whether to extend cuts beyond 2018 depended on meetings to be held by the exporters by the end of this year.

Meanwhile Mohammad Barkindo, the secretary general of the organization, said OPEC was looking for "more sustainable" cooperation with other oil exporters.

Barkindo was commenting on news that top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producer Russia are working on a historic long-term pact that could extend controls over world crude supplies by major exporters for up to 20 years.

Russia, the world's biggest oil producer, has worked with the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in previous oil gluts to rein in supplies and push up prices, but a 10 to 20-year deal between the two would be unprecedented.

"We are looking for a very long-term cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries," Barkindo told an energy conference in Baghdad.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman broke the news of the deal being worked on in an interview with Reuters on Monday.

Twenty-four oil producing countries, including Saudi Arabia, other members of OPEC and Russia, had agreed in late 2016 to reduce output by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).

The deal, since extended to March 31, 2018, was aimed at reducing a global oil glut that had seen crude prices plummet from over $100 a barrel in 2014 to a 13-year low of under $30 last year.

"In addition to the 24 countries that came to sign the declaration of cooperation in November, we have six more producing countries who came to show solidarity," he said.