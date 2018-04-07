TANAP to provide TL 70 million for 433 projects

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) announced Friday that it will provide support of over TL 70 million ($17.3 million) for 433 projects in 11 provinces.

According to a statement by the company, it was said the amount of grants for social and environmental investment programs was determined in order to support the economic and social development of the regions on the pipeline route.

The company also said around 4,500 grant applications that were submitted between Feb. 11 and April 20 last year were evaluated, adding that funding for the 433 projects has been approved.

"The said projects will be supported with over TL 70 million. An agreement was signed in Ankara for 40 medium-scale projects, each with a budget of TL 200,000 to TL 1.5 million." the statement said.