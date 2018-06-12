Landmark TANAP project to enters into service

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), which will deliver gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz-2 field and other fields in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe, has entered into service with a ceremony held in central province of Eskişehir on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said tha the TANAP project is the greatest inheritance that the true friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan will leave to the future.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev explained that the Southern Gas Corridor project consists of four major projects, and three out of them, including exploration of Shah Deniz-2 field, Southern Caucasus Gas Pipeline, and TANAP have been realized, whereas TAP will soon be launched.

President Mustafa Akıncı of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) pointed to the spirit of partnership in the TANAP project, expressing hope for the same spirit to prevail in the Eastern Mediterranean, where the TRNC and the Greek Cypriot Administration are at odds over hydrocarbon resources. "Using resources with peaceful models are benefiting everyone instead of turning them into reasons for conflict and tension. Its geographical position has made Turkey an ideal energy hub for transferring rich resources of the East to the West," Akıncı said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that TANAP will ensure that the Western Balkans are no longer isolated to big infrastructure projects and will improve the investment climate in the region.

"TANAP is about energy security, the energy security of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Europe and Ukraine as it will diversify the gas market on the continent," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said, adding that Ukraine aims to purchase Azerbaijani gas through Georgia or an extension of the pipeline from Bulgaria and Romania.

