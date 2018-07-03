Oil refinery TÜPRAŞ tops Fortune 500 Turkey list

The oil refinery TÜPRAŞ topped the Fortune 500 list for Turkey with a net sales revenue of TL 53.9 billion ($14.8 billion) in 2017. According to the list, EPİAŞ, also known as Energy Stock Exchange Istanbul, came in second place with net sales revenue of TL 41.2 billion.

It was followed by fuel oil distribution and lubricants company Petrol Ofisi with TL 40.8 billion in net sales figure. It revealed that total net sales of Turkey's top 500 companies rose 29.5 percent year-on-year to hit TL 1.2 trillion in 2017.

Their net profits also surged by 52.3 percent during the same period. Exports of the leading 500 Turkish companies totaled to TL 286.5 billion, up almost 30 percent compared to previous years.

The list includes publicly and privately held companies for which revenues are publicly available.