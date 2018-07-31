Turkey's domestic resources made up 86 pct of 926 MW power produced in H1

More than 86 percent of Turkey's 926-megawatt (MW) power generation capacity, commissioned in the January-June period this year, would come from domestic resources, according to the energy ministry.

In accordance with its goal to increase the utilization of domestic and renewable sources, Turkey has increased investments in hydroelectric, wind, geothermal, biomass and solar power plants.

According to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, Turkey's total installed capacity reached 86,000 MW by the end of June 2018.

In the first half of the year, 58 power plants with a total capacity of 926 MW started operating. Some 44 of these plants, with a capacity of 756 MW, have started generating power from domestic resources.

Meanwhile, 14 hydroelectric power plants that generate 510.6 MW power started operations in the January-June period. In addition, 16 wind farms and two geothermal plants with a combined capacity of 80.5 MW also started generating power during the same period.

Besides these, 12 power plants that use different technologies like, biomass, landfill gas, and solar power have also started to generate around 26.5 MW of electricity.

In the first six months of the year, 11 natural gas plants that generate 132 MW of power and one 24-MW power plant that runs on imported coal have been commissioned.

Turkey had added a total of 2,069 MW in generation capacity with 79 power plants in the first half of last year.

In comparison, new power generation capacity added in the first half of this year decreased by 55 percent.