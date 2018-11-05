US grants Turkey temporary oil waiver on Iran sanctions

Turkey likely exempt from Iran sanctions, but will know for sure Monday, minister says

The United States has granted a waiver to Turkey and seven other countries allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, as Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Greece and Taiwan were also waived from the sanctions, Pompeo said.

Some of the eight countries include OPEC member Iran's top customers.

Turkey imports almost nearly half of its oil needs from neighboring Iran. The country also imports oil via pipelines from Iraq and Azerbaijan. However, geographical proximity and stable transport routes facilitate oil trade between Ankara and Tehran.

The news on the exemptions helped lower the cost of oil on global markets. The U.S. wants to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, but the waivers ensure this will not happen, at least in the short term.

Washington warned it will aggressively enforce its sanctions, cautioning businesses around the world to avoid violating the measures or they will be cut out of the U.S. financial system.

Pompeo said more than 20 countries have already cut their oil imports from Iran, reducing purchases by more than 1 million barrels per day.

The U.S. said the European Union, as a bloc, would not be granted a waiver. European countries who helped broker the 2015 deal are sharply critical of Washington's unilateral withdrawal and have been looking for means to work around U.S. sanctions.

In May, Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations -- the five permanent U.N. Security Council members U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France plus Germany. He also announced that he would reinstate sanctions against Tehran, which were lifted by the agreement in exchange for tight restrictions on the country's nuclear program.

The measures that came into effect on Monday restore all the sanctions that had been lifted under the accord that gave Iran billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

The U.S. also sanctioned more than 700 Iranian entities and assets on Monday, including 50 Iranian banks, 200 individuals and vessels in Iran's shipping and energy sectors, and an Iranian airline and more than 65 of its aircraft, according to the Treasury website.

Treasury's imposition of unprecedented financial pressure on Iran should make clear to the Iranian regime that they will face mounting financial isolation and economic stagnation until they fundamentally change their destabilizing behavior," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement issued Monday.

"The maximum pressure exerted by the United States is only going to mount from here," he said.