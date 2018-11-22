Turkey, Sudan ink deals on energy, agriculture

Turkey and Sudan on Tuesday agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, electricity, livestock, transport, aviation, health and education.

The agreements were unveiled at a joint press conference held in Khartoum by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Sudanese Prime Minister Mutaz Musa.

Musa said the two sides had discussed means of implementing the agreements, adding that they had also agreed to establish a joint committee, which will be co-headed by both countries' agriculture ministers, to follow up on the implementation process.

"We look forward to fully carrying out these agreements with a view to boosting cooperation - and bilateral trade - between our two countries," Musa said.

Oktay, for his part, said they had also discussed military and defense cooperation, adding that the two countries also hope to boost the bilateral trade from a current $500 million to $10 billion within the next five years.

"Turkey will open a bank to supervise bilateral trade... and increase Turkish Airlines flights between Istanbul, Khartoum and Port Sudan in hopes of enhancing tourism," the vice president said.

He went on to note that the leaders of both countries planned to meet in Istanbul sometime in December.

Oktay was accompanied on his visit by the Turkish ministers of trade and agriculture, along with other senior officials.

Turkish-Sudanese ties have warmed considerably since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Sudan in December of last year.