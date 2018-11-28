LPG, crude oil imports fall in September

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports decreased by nearly 30.3 percent to 241,000 tons in September compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data revealed by the country's energy watchdog yesterday.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data showed that imports to Turkey came from several countries including Algeria, the U.S., Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Ukraine.

Turkey's LPG production decreased in September to approximately 82,000 tons - a fall of almost 5.2 percent on a yearly basis.

Exports saw a slump over the same period by nearly 88.2 percent to 1,748 tons compared to September 2017.

Total sales of LPG hit approximately 359,000 tons in September, including 289,000 tons of autogas, 62,000 tons of bottled LPG and 7,000 tons of bulk LPG.

Turkey's crude oil imports decreased by 11.8 percent to 2.1 million tons in September compared to the same month last year, according to EMRA.

The country's total oil product imports decreased by 11.3 percent this September to 3.36 million tons compared to September 2017, EMRA said.

Production of oil refinery products decreased by 8.1 percent to 2.38 million tons. In addition, diesel and gasoline production decreased by 2.4 and 13.6 percent, reaching nearly 868 thousand tons and 394 thousand tons, respectively.

In September, total fuel sales were down by 2.7 percent to 2.4 million tons compared to the same month last year.