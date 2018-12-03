Russia, Argentina ink deal on nuclear cooperation

Russia and Argentina signed a strategic document, envisaging improved cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, said Russian company Rosatom yesterday.

The company said that the agreement was signed on the margins of the G20 summit, confirming Argentina and Russia's partnership in nuclear energy.

Both the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, attended the official ceremony.

Rosatom Chief Executive Alexey Likhachev signed the document on Russia's behalf, Javier Iguacel, Argentina's minister of energy, signed it on Argentina's behalf.

"The signed document will allow us to broaden the existing cooperation with our Argentinian partners. All of us, at Rosatom, are certain that this step will incentivize our mutually beneficial cooperation in the application of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes," said Likhachev. He said that one of the fundamental areas of mutual cooperation outlined in the document is the development of various project execution strategies to be applied to large- and small-capacity nuclear power plant (NPP) construction projects in Argentina.

"The agreement also involves working on joint implementation projects in third world countries. This includes constructing research centers and developing staff capacity therein. Finally, the document provides the opportunity for joint cooperation in a plethora of areas, including joint research and personnel training," he said.

According to the document, the parties will also consider the possibility of a joint operation regarding a fleet of floating NPPs, based on Russian design.

Rosatom said that taking into account the completed construction of the world's first floating NPP, Akademik Lomonosov, a cooperation road map on the implementation of specific Russian-Argentine projects in the peaceful use of nuclear energy was also signed at the ceremony.