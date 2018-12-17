Italian judge accuses oil giants Eni, Shell of knowing Nigeria corruption scheme

An Italian judge found on Monday that oil groups Eni and Royal Dutch Shell were fully aware that their 2011 purchase of a Nigerian oilfield would result in corrupt payments to Nigerian politicians and officials.

Italy's Eni and Shell bought the OPL 245 offshore field located in the Gulf of Guinea for about $1.3 billion in a deal that spawned one of the industry's largest corruption scandals. It is alleged that about $1.1 billion of the total was siphoned to agents and middlemen.

Nigeria is a civil party to the lawsuit in Milan. The Nigerian government separately took Shell and Eni to court in London, requesting the return of $1.1 billion.

Nigeria alleges that the money was used by the companies to buy an oil exploration license but was diverted to bribes and kickbacks, a report by Bloomberg said.

The government alleges that Shell and Eni were partly responsible for the fact that "corrupt Nigerian officials" used the money for personal enrichment, it added.

Shell and Eni have always denied any unlawful action.

In a statement sent to AFP on Thursday, a Shell spokesman said that the deal in 2011 was "a fully legal transaction with Eni and the Federal Government of Nigeria".

The Milan judge made the comment in handing down her reasons for the September conviction of four-year jail term for Nigerian Emeka Obi and Italian Gianluca Di Nardo, both middlemen in the OPL 245 deal, for corruption.

"The management of oil companies Eni and Shell ... were fully aware of the fact that part of the $1.092 billion paid would have been used to compensate Nigerian public officials who had a role in this matter and who were circling their prey like hungry sharks," judge Giusy Barbara said in her reasoning.

She also said part of the money was given to some Eni managers.

Obi and Di Nardo have been tried separately from Eni and Shell, which also face corruption allegations over the same deal in a hearing that is expected to drag on for months.

Eni and Shell could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has put the fight against corruption at the heart of his bid for another four-year term ahead of elections next year.

Soon after coming into office, Buhari pledged to recover what he said were "mind-boggling" sums of public money stolen during previous administrations.

His anti-corruption campaign, however, has yet to secure any high-profile convictions while his opponents accuse him of mounting a political witch-hunt.