Turkey's crude oil imports up 48.1 percent in January 2019

Turkey's crude oil imports increased by 48.1 percent to 2.2 million tons in January 2019, compared to the same month of 2018, according to a report released by the country's energy watchdog Tuesday.

Moreover, the country's overall imports of oil products increased by 18.4 percent in January to 3.1 million tons compared to January 2018, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said.

The production of oil refinery products increased by 26.7 percent to 2.3 million tons. In addition, diesel and gasoline production was up by 7 percent and 13.9 percent, reaching nearly 816,000 tons and 447,000 tons, respectively.

In January, total fuel sales fell by 7.9 percent to 2 million tons compared to the same month last year.